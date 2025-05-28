Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 273.58 ($3.70) and traded as high as GBX 286.50 ($3.87). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 281 ($3.80), with a volume of 493,720 shares changing hands.

Get Marshalls alerts:

Marshalls Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 265.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 273.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19. The company has a market cap of £712.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 16 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marshalls had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 3.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marshalls plc will post 18.2342758 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marshalls Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Marshalls

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This is a boost from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 2.26%. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.44%.

In related news, insider Simon Bourne sold 14,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.20), for a total value of £33,293.76 ($44,991.57). 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marshalls

(Get Free Report)

Established in the late 1880s, Marshalls plc is a leading UK manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. It operates through three trading divisions: Landscape Products; Roofing Products; and Building Products. At a Group, divisional and brand level, Marshalls’ strategy centres around its customers who value its unique set of capabilities, namely leading brands, best in class technical and design support and carbon leadership.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.