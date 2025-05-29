HC Wainwright Cuts Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Price Target to $5.00

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Invivyd alerts:

Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Invivyd in a report on Friday, May 16th.

View Our Latest Research Report on IVVD

Invivyd Trading Down 6.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:IVVD opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.40. Invivyd has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.74.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Invivyd will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invivyd

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mithril II GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,981,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 874,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 227,463 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 2,051.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 410,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 391,617 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 367,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 204,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 1,276.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 282,100 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invivyd Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invivyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.