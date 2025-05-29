Man Group plc Invests $162,000 in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 74,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 731,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $639.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of -1.24.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 13,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $87,414.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,313.62. This represents a 8.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $28,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,071.36. The trade was a 8.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,725 shares of company stock valued at $167,299 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

