SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.10% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

SentinelOne Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of S stock opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.81.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.39 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 10,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $201,100.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,223 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,618.71. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $29,575.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 233,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,978.68. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 417,914 shares of company stock worth $7,830,519. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

