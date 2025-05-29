Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook of FIS Q2 Earnings

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued on Monday, May 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.11.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $79.96 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 105.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,942 shares in the company, valued at $860,301.68. The trade was a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,808,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,599,484,000 after purchasing an additional 480,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,433,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,377,325,000 after buying an additional 1,082,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,051,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,052,819,000 after buying an additional 208,127 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,999,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $968,326,000 after buying an additional 446,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,712,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $800,032,000 after acquiring an additional 419,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

