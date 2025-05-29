zSpace, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ZSPC) Lock-Up Period Will End on June 3rd

zSpace’s (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, June 3rd. zSpace had issued 1,875,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 5th. The total size of the offering was $9,375,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZSPC. Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on zSpace in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Northland Capmk raised shares of zSpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of zSpace from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of zSpace in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of zSpace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, zSpace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

zSpace Stock Performance

Shares of zSpace stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15. zSpace has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $32.69.

zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On zSpace

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in zSpace stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of zSpace as of its most recent SEC filing.

zSpace Company Profile

zSpace Technologies, Inc is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications.

