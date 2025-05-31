Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MLTX Q2 Earnings

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.76) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.78). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.93) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.68) EPS.

MLTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.71.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

MLTX stock opened at $39.06 on Thursday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average of $44.01.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLTX. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.