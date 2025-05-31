HC Wainwright Issues Positive Estimate for IPSC Earnings

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Century Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.43). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.61) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Century Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $1.20. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.66% and a negative net margin of 4,837.73%. The company had revenue of $109.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.52 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Century Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Century Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Century Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1%

Century Therapeutics stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Century Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 29,992 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.