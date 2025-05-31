Raymond James Has Pessimistic Outlook of TSE:LB Q2 Earnings

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 27th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

LB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. CIBC decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.13.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 7.8%

LB stock opened at C$31.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.97, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$24.37 and a twelve month high of C$31.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$27.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.88.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently -1,499.45%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laurentian Bank of Canada provides personal banking, business banking and real estate and commercial financing to its personal, business, and institutional customers across Canada and the United States. The company reports three operating segments: personal, business services, and capital markets. The personal segment offers financial services to retail clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.