Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TARS Q2 Earnings

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield forecasts that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. The business had revenue of $78.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average is $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.94. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,500,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,432,000 after buying an additional 321,552 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 345.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 76,538 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 357,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 40,061 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $154,654.89. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 58,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,458.53. This trade represents a 5.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 2,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $107,161.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,263.79. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,542 shares of company stock worth $1,581,173. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

