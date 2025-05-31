Q2 Earnings Estimate for UNCY Issued By HC Wainwright

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unicycive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09.

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UNCY stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62. Unicycive Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $70.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNCY. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 34,183 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 171,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 122,089 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,303,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 323,801 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 11,370,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. 40.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

Further Reading

