Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for WTW Earnings

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.67. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $17.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.67 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($0.14). Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WTW. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.30.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $316.11 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $251.18 and a 52 week high of $344.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -736.00%.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 175,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

