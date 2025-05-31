Zacks Small Cap Issues Negative Estimate for EVAX Earnings

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for Evaxion Biotech A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Evaxion Biotech A/S’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from $35.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Trading Up 5.7%

NASDAQ:EVAX opened at $2.43 on Thursday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Merck & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S by 123.9% in the first quarter. Merck & Co. Inc. now owns 1,214,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 671,847 shares during the period. 11.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers.

