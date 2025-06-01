UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 23,623 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,623 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $8,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,487,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,512,000 after acquiring an additional 272,895 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,425,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,826,000 after purchasing an additional 267,436 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,412,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,112,000 after purchasing an additional 118,979 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,492,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,122,000 after purchasing an additional 213,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,187,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $49,998.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,545. This trade represents a 7.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Brian Kretzmer acquired 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.33 per share, with a total value of $25,029.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,063.44. This represents a 5.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,435 shares of company stock valued at $173,052 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Trading Up 0.5%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ ZD opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average is $45.27.

ZD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $40.00 price objective on Ziff Davis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

