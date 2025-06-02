Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the April 30th total of 104,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a report on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.86. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80.
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
