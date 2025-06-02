What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for TSE:CNQ Q2 Earnings?

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a report released on Thursday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNQ. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$54.25.

CNQ opened at C$41.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$41.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.17. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$34.92 and a 52-week high of C$52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.75, for a total transaction of C$447,500.00. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut purchased 980 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$44.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,757.00. Insiders have sold a total of 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,802 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

