Cannabis Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 31st

Indivior, Canopy Growth, Turning Point Brands, Innovative Industrial Properties, Gibraltar Industries, Tilray, and Quantum Biopharma are the seven Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are equity shares of companies involved in the cultivation, production, distribution or ancillary services of medical and recreational cannabis products. Traded on public exchanges or over-the-counter markets, they tend to be sensitive to regulatory changes, legalization trends and market demand, making them potentially high-risk, high-reward investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Shares of Indivior stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $12.72. 2,158,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,567. Indivior has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $1.32. 18,349,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,831,499. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $241.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $74.43. 220,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,799. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $81.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.65 and a 200 day moving average of $62.29.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $55.04. 233,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,389. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $138.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average of $71.05.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

ROCK traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,633. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $81.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average is $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

TLRY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,374,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,335,724. Tilray has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $441.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.95.

Quantum Biopharma (QNTM)

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company’s three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS.

QNTM traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,285. Quantum Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.11.

