Promising Water Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 1st

Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and Home Depot are the three Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that own, manage or provide services for water supply, treatment and infrastructure. These firms include utilities, pipeline operators, desalination plants, wastewater‐treatment providers and makers of water‐management technology. Investing in water stocks offers exposure to a vital, regulated resource with long-term demand driven by population growth, urbanization and environmental regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.13. The company had a trading volume of 28,013,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,748,391. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $310.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,988,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,551,860. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $180.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $127.75 and a 52-week high of $180.91.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $367.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,110,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,960. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $360.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a market cap of $365.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $323.93 and a 52-week high of $439.37.

