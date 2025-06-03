Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 374 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in monday.com were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in monday.com by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in monday.com by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNDY shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on monday.com from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on monday.com from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on monday.com from $292.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.50.

Shares of MNDY opened at $304.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.58 and a 200-day moving average of $265.31. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 506.80, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.32. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $188.01 and a one year high of $342.64.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $282.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.93 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

