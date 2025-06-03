Promising Real Estate Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 1st

Get alerts:

Bank of America, Ford Motor, and Wells Fargo & Company are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop, manage or finance income-producing properties—ranging from office buildings and shopping centers to apartments and warehouses. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to rental income streams and potential property value appreciation without directly buying or managing physical real estate. Major categories include real estate investment trusts (REITs) as well as property development and management firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.14. 66,528,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,794,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $332.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.54. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. 152,075,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,624,322. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.62. 17,037,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,441,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $242.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average of $72.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $81.50.

