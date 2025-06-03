Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $742,000 Stock Holdings in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,552 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of Blend Labs worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $943.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.29. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $5.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Blend Labs from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Blend Labs Profile

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Featured Articles

