Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $742,000 Stock Holdings in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,552 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of Blend Labs worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.
Blend Labs Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $943.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.29. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $5.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Blend Labs Profile
Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.
