Research Analysts Set Expectations for ALLO Q1 Earnings

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28).

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.60. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.78.

In related news, CEO David D. Chang sold 46,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $91,469.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,276,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,342,075.24. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,757 shares of company stock valued at $115,873. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 788.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 173,457 shares during the last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,464,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,188,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

