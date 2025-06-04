Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,309,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $560,549,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,407,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,573 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,870,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,344,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCI opened at $101.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.80. The stock has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $64.31 and a one year high of $102.36.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.12.

In other Johnson Controls International news, Director George Oliver sold 184,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $14,652,471.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,019,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,044,983.38. This represents a 15.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $2,572,035.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,673 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,429.16. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,555 shares of company stock worth $27,989,126 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

