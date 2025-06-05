Contrasting Waystar (WAY) and Its Competitors

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Waystar to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Waystar and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waystar N/A N/A N/A Waystar Competitors -168.48% -246.80% -16.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.0% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Waystar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waystar 0 0 12 1 3.08 Waystar Competitors 596 2301 3899 128 2.51

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Waystar and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Waystar presently has a consensus price target of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.25%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 22.01%. Given Waystar’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waystar has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Waystar and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Waystar $975.19 million -$51.33 million 440.11 Waystar Competitors $1.86 billion $24.52 million 13.04

Waystar’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Waystar. Waystar is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Waystar beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

