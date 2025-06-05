K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Analyst Says

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.98% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KBL. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.
K-Bro Linen Inc is a healthcare and hospitality laundry and linen processor in Canada. It operates in major cities across Canada, and has two distribution centers, providing management services and laundry processing of hospitality, healthcare, and specialty linens. The company provides vital products and services that help people heal, travel, live, and play.
