K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Analyst Says

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.98% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KBL. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBL

K-Bro Linen Stock Up 0.4%

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

KBL opened at C$35.30 on Tuesday. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$30.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$34.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.23, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$370.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.08.

(Get Free Report)

K-Bro Linen Inc is a healthcare and hospitality laundry and linen processor in Canada. It operates in major cities across Canada, and has two distribution centers, providing management services and laundry processing of hospitality, healthcare, and specialty linens. The company provides vital products and services that help people heal, travel, live, and play.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.