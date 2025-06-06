Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 16,506 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 555,035 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16,506 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $121,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $980,959.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,150 shares in the company, valued at $105,426,457.50. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $207.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

