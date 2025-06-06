Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc Acquires New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,803 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.4% of Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $207.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.