Morgan Stanley Raises Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $135.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Five Below from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Five Below from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.40.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $128.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.54. Five Below has a 52 week low of $52.38 and a 52 week high of $137.30.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $970.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,830.32. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 26,340.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,485,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,337,000 after buying an additional 1,480,361 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,601,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Five Below by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,320,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,642 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 494.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,175,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,042,000 after acquiring an additional 977,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $66,933,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

