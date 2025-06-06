Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,592 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,266,582,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,564,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $207.91 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.41 and its 200-day moving average is $208.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,000,233.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,148,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,532,102.20. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.