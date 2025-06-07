American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Get American Integrity Insurance Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on American Integrity Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised American Integrity Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on American Integrity Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on American Integrity Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on American Integrity Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Integrity Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Integrity Insurance Group

American Integrity Insurance Group Price Performance

American Integrity Insurance Group Company Profile

AII stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. American Integrity Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

(Get Free Report)

We are a profitable and growing insurance group headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Through our insurance carrier subsidiary, American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida, Inc (“AIICFL”), we provide personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners as well as coverage for vacant dwellings and investment properties, predominantly in Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Integrity Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Integrity Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.