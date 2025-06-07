Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.75.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CXT shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Crane NXT from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.
NYSE:CXT opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.71. Crane NXT has a 52-week low of $41.54 and a 52-week high of $67.01.
Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Crane NXT’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crane NXT will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.37%.
Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.
