Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.07 and traded as high as C$14.87. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$14.84, with a volume of 103,105 shares traded.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -317.86%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based open-end REIT that focuses on the retail industry. The company invests, operates, and develops a portfolio of grocery-store- and drugstore-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores, offices, and mixed-use developments. The properties are located primarily in Canada’s urban and suburban markets.

Featured Articles

