Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 4th

Get alerts:

Tesla, Broadcom, AltC Acquisition, Onsemi, and Constellation Energy are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the production, exploration, distribution and sale of energy resources—such as oil, natural gas, coal, nuclear power and renewables like wind or solar. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the energy sector’s revenue streams and profit potential, which can be influenced by commodity prices, geopolitical events and regulatory policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $11.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.62. 65,821,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,094,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 163.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.35. Tesla has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.70. The company had a trading volume of 19,129,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,824,795. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 211.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $265.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

AltC Acquisition stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.77. 31,354,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Shares of ON traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,967,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,952,469. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $80.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ON

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

NASDAQ CEG traded down $9.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $303.70. 2,562,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,750,515. The firm has a market cap of $95.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14. Constellation Energy has a 52-week low of $155.60 and a 52-week high of $352.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEG

Further Reading