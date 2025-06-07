GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 29,224.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,229 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.19% of AutoNation worth $12,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN opened at $187.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.00. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.33 and a 52 week high of $198.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Citigroup upgraded AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research raised AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AutoNation from $194.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on AutoNation from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

