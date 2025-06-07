Landaas & Co. WI ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.5% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.89.

Amazon.com stock opened at $213.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.84 and a 200 day moving average of $208.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $512,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,050 shares in the company, valued at $105,984,909. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,532,102.20. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

