Promising Digital Media Stocks To Follow Now – June 4th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, and Digital Realty Trust are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves creating, distributing or monetizing content through digital platforms—such as streaming services, social networks, online publishers and digital‐advertising firms. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to trends in consumer streaming habits, online advertising spend and the growth of digital audiences. Because their revenues depend heavily on technology adoption, user engagement and ad‐revenue models, digital media stocks can be more volatile than traditional media equities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.26. 11,507,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,951,237. The company has a market cap of $284.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

ADBE traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $414.19. The company had a trading volume of 723,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,783. Adobe has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.47. The company has a market cap of $176.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of DLR traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.15. The stock had a trading volume of 485,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,519. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.39 and its 200 day moving average is $166.61. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00.

