Promising Streaming Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 5th

NVIDIA, AppLovin, Spotify Technology, Walt Disney, Trade Desk, Western Digital, and Comcast are the seven Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks represent shares in companies that provide upfront financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of future metal production at predetermined prices. This arrangement lets streamers benefit from commodity-price upside without assuming the technical and operational risks of running a mine. Popular in the precious-metals sector—especially gold and silver—streaming stocks offer investors leveraged exposure to metals markets with more predictable margin structures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.20. The stock had a trading volume of 168,003,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,942,030. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.42. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

NASDAQ:APP traded down $8.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $407.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,473,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,090,266. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $525.15. The stock has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.68, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

NYSE:SPOT traded up $8.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $709.52. 1,551,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,753. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $606.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.12 and a beta of 1.72. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $288.07 and a fifty-two week high of $717.50.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,580,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,026,934. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.75. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $118.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Trade Desk (TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $4.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.08. 8,453,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,069,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 91.14, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $141.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.50.

Western Digital (WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $54.82. 7,465,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,420,689. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $54.36. Western Digital has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.14. 11,397,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,002,038. The company has a market cap of $127.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.54.

