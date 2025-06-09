Best Utility Stocks To Consider – June 7th

Get alerts:

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, PG&E, and Eaton are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that provide essential services such as electricity, water and natural gas. Because these services are always in demand and often regulated, utility stocks tend to generate steady cash flows and offer reliable dividend income. Investors typically view them as defensive holdings due to their lower volatility and stable returns, even during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $10.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $295.14. The stock had a trading volume of 163,425,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,690,029. Tesla has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.17 and a 200-day moving average of $333.62. The stock has a market cap of $950.63 billion, a PE ratio of 144.68, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $5.20 on Friday, hitting $493.94. 3,928,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,365,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $403.33 and a 12 month high of $542.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE:F traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 105,829,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,254,567. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

PG&E (PCG)

NYSE:PCG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.60. 47,947,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,888,737. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55. PG&E has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PCG

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Eaton stock traded up $5.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,206,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,581. Eaton has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Further Reading