Comparing Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) & Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) and Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Sealed Air and Amcor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sealed Air 5.55% 65.49% 6.50% Amcor 5.99% 26.49% 6.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sealed Air and Amcor”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sealed Air $5.39 billion 0.83 $264.70 million $2.02 15.03 Amcor $13.64 billion 0.95 $730.00 million $0.56 16.06

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than Sealed Air. Sealed Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amcor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sealed Air has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amcor has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sealed Air pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Amcor pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Sealed Air pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amcor pays out 91.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Amcor has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Amcor is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sealed Air and Amcor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sealed Air 0 4 7 1 2.75 Amcor 0 4 6 1 2.73

Sealed Air currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.18%. Amcor has a consensus price target of $11.31, suggesting a potential upside of 25.78%. Given Amcor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amcor is more favorable than Sealed Air.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Sealed Air shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of Amcor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sealed Air shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Amcor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amcor beats Sealed Air on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sealed Air

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands. This segment sells its solutions directly to customers through its sales, marketing, and customer service personnel. The Protective segment provides shrink films, bagging systems, foam, inflatable, and suspension and retention packaging solutions to protect goods to e-commerce, consumer goods, pharmaceutical and medical devices, and industrial manufacturing markets under the SEALED AIR, BUBBLE WRAP, AUTOBAG, Instapak, and Korrvu brands. This segment sells its solutions through supply distributors, as well as directly to fabricators, original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, logistics partners, and e-commerce/fulfillment operations. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Amcor

(Get Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries. The Rigid Packaging segment offers rigid containers for various beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care items; and plastic caps for various applications. The company sells its products through its direct sales force. Amcor plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.