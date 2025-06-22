Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) vs. Soho China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Head to Head Comparison

Soho China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Free Report) and Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Soho China and Marcus & Millichap”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soho China $214.29 million 1.53 -$15.78 million N/A N/A Marcus & Millichap $696.06 million 1.73 -$12.36 million ($0.17) -181.31

Analyst Recommendations

Marcus & Millichap has higher revenue and earnings than Soho China.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Soho China and Marcus & Millichap, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soho China 0 0 0 0 0.00 Marcus & Millichap 1 0 0 0 1.00

Marcus & Millichap has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.67%. Given Marcus & Millichap’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marcus & Millichap is more favorable than Soho China.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.8% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Soho China and Marcus & Millichap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soho China N/A N/A N/A Marcus & Millichap -0.95% -1.09% -0.82%

Risk & Volatility

Soho China has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marcus & Millichap has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marcus & Millichap beats Soho China on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soho China

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in the People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

