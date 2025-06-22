Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.15.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Read Our Latest Report on O

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Realty Income Trading Down 0.6%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 78.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE O opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.73%.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.