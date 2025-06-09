Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives $101.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.29.

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $71.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.51 and a 200-day moving average of $82.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 393,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,856,000 after purchasing an additional 114,703 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 99,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

