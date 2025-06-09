Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:PSC opened at $52.60 on Monday. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.94.
The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
