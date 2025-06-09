Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Trading Up 62.5% – Still a Buy?

Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 62.5% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 1,202,433 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 647% from the average session volume of 160,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Transition Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$4.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04.

About Transition Metals

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company engages in various projects, that includes the Thunder Bay, Pike Warden, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, Sudbury Area, and other projects.

Featured Stories

