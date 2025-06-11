Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

AMZN opened at $217.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $476,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,664,732.58. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,000,233.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,532,102.20. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

