FY2025 EPS Estimates for DRUG Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get Bright Minds Biosciences alerts:

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bright Minds Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.87). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bright Minds Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Bright Minds Biosciences’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bright Minds Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DRUG

Bright Minds Biosciences Price Performance

DRUG opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $195.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.23 and a beta of -5.75. Bright Minds Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02.

Institutional Trading of Bright Minds Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRUG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $802,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences by 376.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 152,178 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Bright Minds Biosciences by 50.9% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $4,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Bright Minds Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.