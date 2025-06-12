VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research cut shares of VinFast Auto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Shares of VFS stock opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. VinFast Auto has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.89.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $677.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21,843.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VinFast Auto will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in VinFast Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of VinFast Auto by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

