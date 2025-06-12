FY2025 EPS Estimates for Fireweed Metals Lifted by Analyst

Get Fireweed Metals alerts:

Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Free Report) – Cormark raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Fireweed Metals in a report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Cormark also issued estimates for Fireweed Metals’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Fireweed Metals Stock Down 1.4%

CVE FWZ opened at C$2.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.67. Fireweed Metals has a 12-month low of C$1.12 and a 12-month high of C$2.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$379.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.06.

About Fireweed Metals

Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada.

