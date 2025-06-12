Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Harrow alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Harrow from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Harrow from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harrow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Read Our Latest Report on HROW

Harrow Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Harrow has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $59.23.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Harrow had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%. The firm had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Harrow will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harrow

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Harrow during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Harrow during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Harrow by 769.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Harrow during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harrow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.