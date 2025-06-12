Q3 EPS Estimate for Winnebago Industries Cut by Analyst

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Winnebago Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Baird R W lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Winnebago Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.11.

WGO opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $929.56 million, a P/E ratio of -50.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $41.26. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $620.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.41 million. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently -544.00%.

In related news, Director Kevin E. Bryant purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $143,304.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,320.60. The trade was a 43.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 36,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 304.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 629.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

